American Allisen Corpuz won the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach.

She finished on 9 under par, three shots clear of the field.

Leona Maguire ended in a tie for 31st on 7 over, with Aine Donegan completing her tournament on 9 over par.

Advertisement

Seamus Power ended in a tie for 13th at the John Deere Classic.

His 15 under par total was six shots behind winner Sepp Straka of Austria.