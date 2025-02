Mercy Mounthawk are Corn Ui Mhuiri champions.

The final at Lewis Road in Killarney saw them overcome St.Brendans 2-11 to 0-10.

Tim Moynihan reports

Man of the macth Ben Murphy



In the B final Colaiste Na Sceilge lost 1-5 to 1-8 against Cashel, Tipperary in Ballyagran, Limerick.