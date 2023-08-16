Corn Ui Mhuiri details released ahead of draw tomorrow

Details have been confirmed for this years Corn Ui Mhuiri Competition

As last years semi finalists, St Brendans Killarney and Mercy Mounthawk Tralee will be seeded for the draw

19 teams will be split into 4 groups of 4 and one group of 3, with the top 2 coming out into Prelimenary Quarters and quarter finals

Unseeded Kerry sides are Colaiste na Sceilge, Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne, Presentation Milltown amd and St. Pats Castleisland

The draw will take place at 4:30 tomorrow afternoon