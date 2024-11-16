Cork's Laura Hayes named Camogie Player of the Year

Cork's Laura Hayes is the PWC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year for 2024.

The St. Catherine's player was one of eight Rebels named on the Camogie All-Star team at last night's Awards ceremony in Croke Park.

Amy Lee, Pamela Mackey, Laura Treacy, Ashling Thompson, Saoirse McCarthy, Katrina Mackey and Amy O'Connor make up the All-Star contigent for the All-Ireland champions.

Roisin Black, Aoife Donohue, Dervla Higgins, Carrie Dolan and Niamh Mallon are the five representatives from beaten finalists Galway.

Tipperary's Karen Kennedy also makes the team, while Dublin have one All-Star through Claire Gannon.

Also last night Kerry’s Jackie Horgan received her Soaring Star award, having been named on a team consisting of players from the Premier Junior and Intermediate Championships.

2024 PwC Camogie All Star Winners:

1. Amy Lee – Cork (Goalkeeper)

2. Dervla Higgins – Galway (Corner Back)

3. Roisin Black – Galway (Full Back)

4. Pamela Mackey – Cork (Corner Back)

5. Laura Hayes – Cork (Wing/Half Back)

6. Laura Treacy – Cork (Centre Back)

7. Claire Gannon – Dublin (Wing/Half Back)

8. Ashling Thompson – Cork (Midfield)

9. Aoife Donohue – Galway (Midfield)

10. Saoirse McCarthy – Cork (Wing/Half Forward)

11. Karen Kennedy – Tipperary (Centre Forward)

12. Carrie Dolan – Galway (Wing/Half Forward)

13. Niamh Mallon – Galway (Corner Forward)

14. Katrina Mackey – Cork (Full Forward)

15. Amy O’Connor – Cork (Corner Forward)

The 2024 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars team is made up of teams from the Premier Junior and Intermediate Championships, and is compiled by a dedicated All-Star Nomination Committee, to celebrate the high performance and commitment of these extraordinary players. The team includes six Cork players, four Kilkenny players, two Laois players, and one each from Offaly, Kerry and Tipperary.

Kilkenny’s Danielle Morrissey was named the PwC GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year while Laois’s Clodagh Tynan was named the PwC GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year.

Soaring Stars Team:

1. Cliona Murphy – Kilkenny (Goalkeeper)

2. Emma Flanagan – Cork (Corner Back)

3. Niamh O’Leary – Cork (Full Back)

4. Aoife Barrett – Cork (Corner Back)

5. Mairead Kennedy – Kilkenny (Wing/Half Back)

6. Clodagh Tynan – Laois (Centre Back)

7. Hannah Scott – Kilkenny (Wing/Half Back)

8. Danielle Morrissey – Kilkenny (Midfield)

9. Tara McCarthy – Cork (Midfield)

10. Cliona O’Callaghan – Cork (Wing/Half Forward)

11. Lauren Homan – Cork (Centre Forward)

12. Grace Teehan – Offaly (Wing/Half Forward)

13. Jenny Grace – Tipperary (Corner Forward)

14. Aimee Collier – Laois (Full Forward)

15. Jackie Horgan – Kerry (Corner Forward)

The Ulster Club Senior Football Championship continues this evening.

Fermanagh champions Erne Gaels take on Scotstown of Monaghan for a place in the last four in Brewster Park from 5.

There's also an Ulster hurling semi-final this evening, with Antrim's Ruairï¿½ ï¿½g Cushendall against Derry kingpins Slaughtneil from quarter past 7.

The Munster Camogie Senior Final replay sees Gailltir of Waterford take on Clare's Truagh-Clonlara in Thurles at 2 o'clock.

At the same time, Beragh is the setting for the Ulster Camogie decider, where Swatragh square off against Loughgiel Shamrocks.