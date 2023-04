Cork's Ross Bulman begins his bid to reach the World Championship this morning.

He goes up against Barry Finches in a first round qualifier.

Michael Judge requires a big comeback in his encounter with Florian Nuessle, having trailed 7-2 overnight.

Aaron Hill resumes 5-2 up on Thailand’s Baipat Siripaporn, with Michael White awaiting the winner.

All matches are the best of 19 frames.