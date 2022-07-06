Advertisement
Corkman to referee All Ireland Hurling Final

Jul 6, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Corkman to referee All Ireland Hurling Final
Colm Lyons will referee the All Ireland hurling final meeting of Limerick and Kilkenny.

It will be the Nemo Rangers official’s first senior All Ireland final.

Lyons has previously taken charge of Munster and Leinster finals.

