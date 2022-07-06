Corkman to referee All Ireland Hurling Final

Colm Lyons will referee the All Ireland hurling final meeting of Limerick and Kilkenny.
It will be the Nemo Rangers official’s first senior All Ireland final.
Lyons has previously taken charge of Munster and Leinster finals.
Advertisement
Colm Lyons will referee the All Ireland hurling final meeting of Limerick and Kilkenny.
It will be the Nemo Rangers official’s first senior All Ireland final.
Lyons has previously taken charge of Munster and Leinster finals.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus