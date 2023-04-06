Corkman Hill is leading his second round match

Cork potter Aaron Hill is leading his second qualifying round match at the World Championship in Sheffield.
Hill leads Welshman Michael White 4-2 while Gerard Greene is 3-2 down to David Lilley.
