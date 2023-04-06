Advertisement
Sport

Corkman Hill is leading his second round match

Apr 6, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Corkman Hill is leading his second round match Corkman Hill is leading his second round match
Share this article

Cork potter Aaron Hill is leading his second qualifying round match at the World Championship in Sheffield.

Hill leads Welshman Michael White 4-2 while Gerard Greene is 3-2 down to David Lilley.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus