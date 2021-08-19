Cork Win 1st of Three All Ireland Titles

Cork's dominance at underage level continued last night.

Padraig Power scored 1-5 from play as they beat Galway by 4-19 to 2-14 in the Bord Gais Energy All Ireland under-20 hurling final at Semple Stadium.

The win secured back-to-back under-20 titles for the young Rebels.

Their minors also face Galway in Saturday's All Ireland final.

Before Sunday's All Ireland Senior Final vs Limerick.

There’s more live Hurling this weekend on Radio Kerry Sport.

It’s the Qtr finals in the Co. Senior Hurling Championship. 1st up on Saturday at 2pm, Crotta O Neills play St. Brendans and its live with thanks to Ardfert Furniture.

Then at 7pm, Lixnaw take on Abbeydorney and commentary brought to you by Ardfert Furniture and Foley’s Gala Express Lixnaw.

Results from last night around the County.

North Kerry bord na nog results from U15 league in association with McElligot oil Asdee.

Division 1

Tarbert 3-15 Moyvane 3-10

Division 2

St Senans 8-12 Finuge 5-9.

Round 3 of The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football

Division 1

Ardfert 0-16 Austin Stacks. 3-10(19)

Division 2

Churchill 2-14(20) Castleisland Desmonds 8-12(36)

Laune Rangers 4-08(20) Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane. 1-12(15)

Division 4

Annascaull/Lispole 2-15(21) St Pats Blennerville.0-04

Ballymacelligott 2-14(20) Dingle 1-09(12)

East Region Coiste Na nOg Results

Div 2A Final - Rathmore 3.12 - Kenmare 1.13

Div 2 B Final - Glenflesk 5.15 - Firies 1.13

Div 3B Final - Dr Crokes 3.13 - Beaufort 0.08

South Kerry Under 15 League played at Sneem last night

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tousist dftd Waterville - Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses

LGFA Munster Minor Championship Group A R3

Tipperary 5-14 -v- Kerry 5-08

Kerry LGFA U12 Rd 4 Fixtures

Div 2

Castleisland Desmond's 4-09 v Fossa 1-04

Div 3

Kerins O'Rahillys 1-04 v Chorca Dhuibhne 1-03

Div 4

Rathmore 1-08 v Ballymac 1-08

Div 5

MKL Gaels B 3-08 v Currow 5-04

Div 7

Austin Stacks 1-05 v John Mitchels 3-05