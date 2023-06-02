Advertisement
Cork side to host Kerry revealed

Jun 2, 2023 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Rory Maguire and Kevin O’Donovan come into the Cork side to host Kerry tomorrow in Sam Maguire Cup Group 1.

The pair are named in defence, replacing the injured Tommy Walsh and Sean Meehan.

Team:
Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)
Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)
Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)
Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)
Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)
Matty Taylor (Mallow)
Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)
Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)
Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh)
Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)
Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)
Sean Powter (Douglas)
Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) Captain
Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire)

Subs:
Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)
Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
Tom Clancy (Clonakilty)
Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
Paul Walsh (Kanturk)
Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
Blake Murphy (St Vincents)
John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)
Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys)

