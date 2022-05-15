Cork set-up Munster Final against Kerry

Cork are into the final of the Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship.
That's after getting past Waterford 4-10 to 1-12 at Fraher Field in the semi final this afternoon.
They'll meet Kerry in the decider.
