Cork seek Munster win; Kilkenny win again in Leinster

May 15, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Cork are looking for their first win of this year's Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

They face neighbours Waterford at Walsh Park at 2pm.

Later, it's a battle of the top two as the defending champions Limerick travel to Ennis to take on Clare at 4pm.

Kilkenny made it 3 wins from 4 in the Leinster Hurling round robin series after putting Dublin to the sword this evening.

The Cats coming out on top by 3-25 to 17 points at Parnell Park.

That leaves them with 6 points on the table alongside the Dubs in second place.

Galway are currently top of the table after beating Laois by 22 points this afternoon.

Wexford's chances of reaching the Leinster final are out of their hands as they were pegged back by Westmeath to record a 2-15 to 21 point draw.

Antrim can keep up their good form in this year's Joe McDonagh Cup this afternoon.

They travel to Pairc Tailteann to take on Meath looking for their 4th win of the campaign.

Throw in is at 1pm.

