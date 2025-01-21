Cork opposition again tonight for MTU Kerry in Sigerson Cup

It's Cork opposition again tonight for MTU Kerry in the Sigerson Cup.
The Kingdom side will be away to MTU Cork from 7 o'clock, that after winning against UCC in their previous outing.
MTU Kerry manager Brian Scanlan
Advertisement
It's Cork opposition again tonight for MTU Kerry in the Sigerson Cup.
The Kingdom side will be away to MTU Cork from 7 o'clock, that after winning against UCC in their previous outing.
MTU Kerry manager Brian Scanlan
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus