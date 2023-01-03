Cork name team to face Kerry in Munster; Kingdom to announce tomorrow

Kerry open their McGrath Cup campaign away to Cork tomorrow night.

The Kingdom will name their team tomorrow morning.

The Cork side is already announced and is as follows-

Advertisement

Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)

Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

Sean Powter (Douglas)

Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh)

Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary)

Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) Captain

Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

Subs:

Chris Kelly (Éire Óg)

Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

Shane Merritt (Mallow)

John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

Fionn Herlihy (Doheny’s)

Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)