Cork legend and former Manchester United manager Frank O'Farell has died at the age of 94.

The Irish Examiner are reporting that the former Irish international who made 9 appearances for his country has passed away.

In his playing career, he had spells at West Ham, Preston North End and Cork United.

He was selected by Matt Busby to take over at Old Trafford but was sacked after 18 months in the role.