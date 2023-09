All-Ireland champions Cork lead the way with 11 nominations for the Camogie All-Stars.

Runners up Waterford have received 9 nominations, beaten semi-finalists Galway have 7 and Tipperary got 6, while Kilkenny have 3 nominations.

Cork pair Amy O'Connor and Saoirse McCarthy are shortlisted for player of the year along with Waterford's Beth Carton.

The awards ceremony will take place at Croke Park on the 4th of November.