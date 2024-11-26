Cork Irish Racing Boat “SWUZZLEBUZZLE” and MTU student wins for Second Year in a Row

Conor Horgan, a second year Mechanical Engineering Student from Munster Technological University (MTU) , and team member of Irish racing boat team, “Swuzzlebuzzle” has been announced as the top Irish racing boat for the second year in a row. The trophy is awarded by the Irish Cruiser Racing Association, and is based on racing wins throughout the year nationwide, with the final decision reached after the conclusion of the Royal Cork and Howth/Dublin Yacht Club’s Autumn Leagues.

The boat “Swuzzlebuzzle” has a history dating back to 1977, and continues to dominate the national cruiser racing season and was originally built by a New Zealand yachtsman, Iann Gibbs, with its home club in Baltimore Sailing Club.

Previously, Conor and his fellow crew had wins in the ICRA National Championships and Calves Week, as well as placing second in the ICRA European Championships. Conor has previously competed for Ireland at the Laser Youth Worlds in Poland also.

Conor’s sporting prowess has enabled him to receive the MTU Senior Sports Scholarship for this academic year.

Congratulating Conor Horgan on his achievement, Miriam Deasy, MTU Sports Officer said: “Heartiest congratulations to our MTU Sailing Club member Conor and his fellow “Swuzzlebubble” crew members. To be awarded top Irish racing boat is a great achievement, but to be awarded the title two years in a row is truly remarkable. Conor is a key member of our Sailing club, as well as an MTU Sports Scholarship recipient. MTU are proud to support Conor on both his academic and sporting journey.”