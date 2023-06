Kildare and Monaghan have thrown in their All-Ireland Football Championship preliminary quarter-final.

Cork, meanwhile, have booked their place in the quarter-finals.

John Cleary's side earned a 1-14 to 16 points win over Roscommon, who finished the game with 14 men after Enda Smith was shown red.

Ballybofey hosts the all-Ulster clash of Donegal and Tyrone from 7pm this evening.