Sport

Cork hosts 7 race card today

Nov 3, 2024 09:41 By radiokerrysport
There's racing at the Curragh and Cork this afternoon.

The first of the 8 racecard in the Curragh goes to post at 12:25pm.

The 7 racecard kicks off in Cork then just before 12:40pm.

