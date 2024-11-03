Cork hosts 7 race card today

There's racing at the Curragh and Cork this afternoon.
The first of the 8 racecard in the Curragh goes to post at 12:25pm.
The 7 racecard kicks off in Cork then just before 12:40pm.
