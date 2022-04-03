Cork get the better of Kerry in Ladies Munster Final

Kerry have been beaten by Cork in the Ladies Munster U14 Football Championship Final

Cork won the decider in Mallow by 3-8 to 3-6.

Cork were ahead by 1-2 to 1 point at the first half water break. A 20th minute goal from Jessie Lynch brought Kerry to within a point, and they soon drew level. A Naoise O'Donoghue goal then gave the Kingdom a 3 point advantage at 2-2 to 1-2. Kery led at the break by 2-3 to 1-4.

Kerry had the first 2 points of the second period to go 4 clear before a Cork goal 8 minutes into the half ate into that advantage. Cork proceeded to go a point ahead before an Ali Gill goal just before the water break had Kerry 2 in front; 3-5 to 2-6. A Kerry point in the 18th minute, which proved to be their last, had them ahead by 3. Cork pointed to narrow the gap and in the 29th minute they goaled to go in front. Cork doubled that advantage late on the claim the honours.