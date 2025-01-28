Cork disappointed clash with Limerick won't be televised

Cork GAA's CEO Kevin O'Donovan says they're 'disappointed' that their Division One A Hurling League clash with Limerick won't be televised.

He's revealed that broadcasters asked them to bring forward the throw-in time in recent weeks, but the Rebels didn't want the match to directly clash with Ireland's Six Nations opener against England.

O'Donovan says they didn't want to deprive their supporters of a chance to watch both games.

The Irish Times is reporting that T-G Ceathair have made a late request to stream Cork and Limerick.