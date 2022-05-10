Cork defender ruled out for season

Cork will be without Kevin Flahive for the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

The Douglas defender has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

He picked up the knock in Saturday's loss to Kerry in the Munster Championship.

Meath could be boosted by the return of former captain Shane McEntee for Sunday's Leinster football semi-final with Dublin.

The Dunboyne player is currently at home on a break from a tour of duty with the Defence Forces.

It's understood he trained with the panel last weekend.