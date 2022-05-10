Advertisement
Sport

Cork defender ruled out for season

May 10, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrynews
Cork defender ruled out for season Cork defender ruled out for season
Share this article

Cork will be without Kevin Flahive for the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

The Douglas defender has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

He picked up the knock in Saturday's loss to Kerry in the Munster Championship.

Advertisement

==

Meath could be boosted by the return of former captain Shane McEntee for Sunday's Leinster football semi-final with Dublin.

The Dunboyne player is currently at home on a break from a tour of duty with the Defence Forces.

Advertisement

It's understood he trained with the panel last weekend.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus