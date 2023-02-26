Advertisement
Sport

Cork back to winning ways

Feb 26, 2023 16:02 By radiokerrynews
Cork are back to winning ways in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National League.

The Rebels enjoyed an emphatic win over Donegal by 5-11 to 1 point.

And Galway beat Waterford by 10 points to 5 in Dungarvan.

