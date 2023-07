Cork are back into the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final.

They beat Galway 15 points to 2-06 in their semi-final at UPMC Nowlan Park.

They'll play Waterford in the decider.

Advertisement

They booked their place in the final for the first time in 78 years today with a one point win over neighbours Tipperary.

1-12 to 1-11 was the final score there with Mairead Power finding the back of the net for the Deise in the first-half.