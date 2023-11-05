Cork and Curragh race today

There's racing at the Curragh and Cork this afternoon.
It's a 10 to 12 start to the action in Cork where there's an 8 race card down for decision
The action gets underway in the Curragh twenty minutes later.
Advertisement
There's racing at the Curragh and Cork this afternoon.
It's a 10 to 12 start to the action in Cork where there's an 8 race card down for decision
The action gets underway in the Curragh twenty minutes later.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus