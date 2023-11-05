Advertisement
Cork and Curragh race today

Nov 5, 2023 09:17 By radiokerrysport
Cork and Curragh race today
There's racing at the Curragh and Cork this afternoon.

It's a 10 to 12 start to the action in Cork where there's an 8 race card down for decision

The action gets underway in the Curragh twenty minutes later.

