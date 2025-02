Former Cork dual star Aidan Walsh is set to transfer from his Club Kanturk to An Gaeltacht.

According to reports in today's Echo, the 2010 All Ireland Winner is to make the switch.

The 35-year-old won the Sam Maguire and an All Star in 2010 and has been an important figure in helping Kanturk climb from the Junior A to Senior A in Cork.

Walsh also lined out for the Cork hurlers throughout the 2013-2020 season making 18 Championship appearances.