Cordal into Junior Club Football Final

Oct 29, 2022 15:10 By radiokerrynews
Cordal into Junior Club Football Final
Cordal were victorious in the opening Junior Club Football Championship semi-final.

They defeated Tarbert in Duagh by 12 points to 7.

Tim Moynihan

They will play Firies or Knocknagoshel in the final.

