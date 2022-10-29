Cordal into Junior Club Football Final

Cordal were victorious in the opening Junior Club Football Championship semi-final.
They defeated Tarbert in Duagh by 12 points to 7.
Tim Moynihan
They will play Firies or Knocknagoshel in the final.
