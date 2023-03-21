Coombes returns for Munster

Munster Forwards coach Andi Kyriacou has confirmed the return of Gavin Coombes to action
Kyriacou was speaking ahead of Munsters weekend clash with Glasgow
He also named the return of multiple absentees
Advertisement
Munster Forwards coach Andi Kyriacou has confirmed the return of Gavin Coombes to action
Kyriacou was speaking ahead of Munsters weekend clash with Glasgow
He also named the return of multiple absentees
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus