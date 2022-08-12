Advertisement
Sport

Controversial Euro exit for Pats

Aug 12, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
St Patrick's Athletic can feel aggrieved following their exit from the UEFA Conference League last night.

They lost 2-nil to C-S-K-A Sofia at Tallaght Stadium, and lost the third qualifying round tie 2-1 on aggregate.

However, the penalty that decided the tie came via handball, but appeared to strike the arm of a C-S-K-A player first.

Sligo Rovers' European adventure also came to an end last night, albeit with a win.

Will Fitzgerald's goal saw the Bit-O-Red beat Viking 1-nil at the Showgrounds, but they went out 5-2 on aggregate.

Shamrock Rovers return to domestic matters tonight, making the trip to Derry City in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Second placed Dundalk go to Bohemians.

Drogheda play Shelbourne, and the bottom two meet in Belfield where UCD face Finn Harps.

