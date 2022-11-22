Advertisement
Sport

Contract extension for Guardiola

Nov 22, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Contract extension for Guardiola Contract extension for Guardiola
Share this article

It's been reported Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has agreed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2025.

Guardiola has won four Premier League titles with City since he took over in 2016.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus