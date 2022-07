IRFU performance director David Nucifora has described Andy Farrell as one of the outstanding coaches in World Rugby.

Farrell’s signed a contract extension to remain as Ireland head coach until 2025.

His new deal comes weeks after securing Ireland’s first ever tour win in New Zealand, which saw them climb to number-1 in the world rankings.

Meanwhile, John Robertson of Ballynahinch Rugby Club has been voted the 133rd President of the IRFU.