Antonio Conte has suggested some of his Tottenham players are prone to collapsing under pressure.

They face AC Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie this evening.

Spurs have failed in a number of big moments over the years.

Conte says he's learnt to deal with scrutiny because it's a lot harsher in his home country Italy.

Kick-off at the San Siro is at 8.

At the same time PSG host Bayern Munich.