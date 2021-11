Antonio Conte has emerged as the favourite to become the new Tottenham manager.

The north London club sacked Nuno Espirito Santo this morning.

Nuno leaves after just four months in charge, with Spurs eighth in the Premier League table.

His final game in charge was Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

It's believed Conte is due in the English capital for discussions with club officials today - with reports that the Italian has been offered an 18-month deal.