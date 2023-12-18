Advertisement
Sport

Considine calls time on AFL career

Dec 18, 2023 12:17 By radiokerrysport
Considine calls time on AFL career
Ailish Considine has called time on her AFL career.

The Clare native won two AFLW titles with the Adelaide Crows, having first signed for the club in 2019.

Earlier this year, Considine joined the North Melbourne Kangaroos.

