Conor Murray out of remainder of Ireland’s autumn series

Nov 7, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrysport
A groin injury has ruled Conor Murray out of the remainder of Ireland’s autumn series.

The Munster scrum-half was withdrawn six-minutes before half-time in Saturday’s victory over the Springboks.

Robbie Henshaw missed that game with a hamstring injury, but is back in the fold for the Fiji test.

And Stuart McCloskey’s arm injury is not as bad as first feared, and he too will train this week.

Captain Jonathan Sexton is nursing a dead leg.

The IRFU have confirmed the Ireland team will be based in Tours for next year’s World Cup pool stage.

Ireland’s pool games take place in Nantes, Bordeaux and Paris.

Tom Stewart and Cormac Izuchukwu have signed three-year contract extensions with Ulster.

Both players featured on the recent Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa.

The IRFU has led the tributes to former Ireland international and Team Manager, Paul McNaughton who has died at the age of 69.

A member of the Leinster Hall of Fame, he also played senior gaelic football for Wicklow as well as soccer with Shelbourne and Bray Wanderers.

