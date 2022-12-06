Advertisement
Sport

Conor Murray in line to feature for Munster

Dec 6, 2022 18:12 By radiokerrysport
Conor Murray in line to feature for Munster
Conor Murray is in line to feature for Munster in their Heineken Champions Cup opener against Toulouse at Thomond Park on Sunday.

The province has confirmed the 33-year-old has returned to training this week after recovering from the groin injury he sustained against South Africa last month.

Mike Haley is also expected to be available after completing return to play protocols this week.

Simon Zebo though is out for the coming weeks after picking up a low-grade knee injury against Edinburgh at the weekend.

