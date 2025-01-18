Advertisement
Sport

Conor McManus retires

Jan 18, 2025 10:53 By radiokerrysport
Conor McManus retires
Share this article

Conor McManus has described his 18 years playing football for Monaghan as the "privilege of a lifetime."

The three-time All Star confirmed his intercounty retirement last night.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry knocked out by Cobh
Advertisement
Men's National Cup Final headlines action today
Home tie for Cougars this evening
Advertisement

Recommended

Men's National Cup Final headlines action today
Kerry knocked out by Cobh
Home tie for Cougars this evening
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus