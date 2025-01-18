Conor McManus retires

Conor McManus has described his 18 years playing football for Monaghan as the "privilege of a lifetime."
The three-time All Star confirmed his intercounty retirement last night.
Advertisement
Conor McManus has described his 18 years playing football for Monaghan as the "privilege of a lifetime."
The three-time All Star confirmed his intercounty retirement last night.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus