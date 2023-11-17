Conor McCarthy named Kerry FC head coach

Kerry FC have named Conor McCarthy as head coach following the departure of Billy Dennehy as manager.

Dennehy announced at the club's end of season awards ceremony in Killarney last night that he would not be in charge for 2024.

Dennehy is moving to his original position as Sporting Director to allow continuity for both the club and players.

The first team coaching group will consist of Dennehy’s original staff of Conor McCarthy, James Sugrue & Del O’Shea, with Shane Guthrie joining as Strength and Conditioning coach.

Full Kerry FC statement

Both Conor and James have plenty of experience at League of Ireland level, with both coaching underage LOI Academy teams in the Kerry FC structures for over 5 years. Both coaches formed the backroom team to Dennehy's charges during the 2023 season.

Both Conor and James have plenty of experience at League of Ireland level, with both coaching underage LOI Academy teams in the Kerry FC structures for over 5 years. Both coaches formed the backroom team to Dennehy’s charges during the 2023 season.

Speaking following the announcement, Billy Dennehy said “I think now is the best time to move into the Sporting Director role which was the original position that I was coming into the club as. Before the start of last season, things happened so quickly that I was asked to take the manager role of the first team, but it was always the intention to be the Sporting Director and have more of an overview of the whole club rather than one particular area. I’m delighted that James and Conor along with Del, Chris, Ivan, Mark and Shane, all the people that I brought in with me got invaluable experience working at senior League of Ireland level and I’m happy that they are the team that will be taking the day to day control of the first team group.” Billy added “James Sugrue is somebody that I started this journey with 6 years ago and we used to speak about being a League of Ireland club one day and now here we are. I’m very proud for him to develop into this role along with Conor as Head Coach with his development as well. To be honest, I’m very proud of the group for the work they put in last year so it was very important for me and the club that we had that continuity of not just young players coming into the first team but also developing a pathway for coaches that can develop within the club and aspire to coach the first team one day. That is something that we will always look to emphasise within the club, the promotion from within and I’m very excited for next season already. I’ll always be there as a help and guide to the lads whenever they need it. I’m looking forward to settling into my role as Sporting Director looking at the general overview of the club, all the aspects that go into having a club at this level in terms of the Academy, tying them in with the first team and also in relation to the commercial element of the club and how vital that is to the overall health of Kerry FC. So I think I am in a role that is very important over the coming years to work with Steven, Brian, Ger, Sean and other stakeholders to make sure we are stable and that we can continue to develop and grow as a club year over year. I’m happy to be giving back to Kerry in that way and looking forward to seeing even more young players coming through the Academy and playing senior football for Kerry in years to come. To everyone, I would like to thank you for your support last year and we will need even more again next season. I look forward to meeting you all again in Mounthawk Park for the start of the 2024 season”

Kerry FC Head Coach Conor McCarthy said “Firstly I just want to say I am delighted to be the Head Coach of Kerry FC for the 2024 season. On a personal note, this is a very proud moment for me and my family and I am very grateful for the club’s backing and support. This is a very exciting opportunity and one I can’t wait to get started with. I am immensely proud to have been involved with Kerry FC over the previous 5 years. The club has made huge strides forward in a very short period of time. I, along with the players and staff will look to keep pushing Kerry FC in the right direction! I can’t wait to see everyone in Mounthawk Park next February!”

Kerry FC Coach James Sugrue said “I’m really looking forward to the new season with Kerry FC. I think this role is made for me, I love working with players and getting the best out of them. We have a lot of work now with recruitment and getting the squad ready for the new season but I’m very excited for the challenge ahead. Myself, Conor, Del, Chris, Mark and Ivan will do all we can to take this team to another level and with the off-field work by Billy, who has been a fantastic help with everything since we started.”

(Photos Credit: Adam Kowalczyk)