Connors set for Leinster return

Jan 16, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Will Connors looks set to make his first appearance for Leinster since October.

The flanker has returned to full training with the province ahead of Saturday’s visit of Racing to the Aviva in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Connors has been sidelined with a bicep injury.

Head coach Leo Cullen has no fresh injury concerns arising from their bonus point win at Gloucester.

John Porch has ended speculation regarding his future by signing a new contract with Connacht.

The winger has scored 17 tries in 72 appearances for the province since joining in 2019.

Porch’s new deal keeps him with Connacht until the summer of 2025.

