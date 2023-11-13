Advertisement
Connacht without Ireland duo

Nov 13, 2023 17:34 By radiokerrysport
Connacht without Ireland duo
Bundee Aki has emerged as a doubt for Connacht’s opening fixtures in the Champions Cup.

The Ireland centre is sidelined with a hamstring injury that he picked up at the World Cup.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins says they’ll assess Aki in two weeks’ time, with Bordeaux to visit Galway on December 8th.

Mack Hansen was also absent from the Connacht party that left for two URC fixtures in South Africa today as he recovers from an ankle injury.

But Finlay Bealham and Sean Jansen could make their first appearances of the season.

