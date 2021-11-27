Connacht win; Munster to isolate

Connacht ran in seven tries as they moved into the top half of the United Rugby Championship.

Shayne Bolton scored on his debut as Andy Friend’s side beat Ospreys 46-18 on a blustery night in Galway.

The win lifts Connacht to sixth in the table.

Advertisement

====

Robbie Henshaw makes his first start of the season for Leinster tonight.

Tadhg Furlong’s also in the starting fifteen for their interprovincial derby with Ulster at the RDS.

Advertisement

John Cooney returns at full-back for the visitors in place of Nathan Doak.

Kick-off is at 8.

====

Advertisement

Munster will see their preparation time reduced for their opening game in the Heineken Champions Cup.

They have to isolate for ten days when they return from South Africa.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced the increased public health measures for those travelling from seven southern African nations.

Advertisement

Munster are away to Wasps on December 12th.