Connacht win; Munster host Ospreys this evening

Connacht left it late to collect a first away win of the URC season.

Cathal Forde’s penalty three-minutes from time saw Pete Wilkins’ side win 24-23 away to the Scarlets.

Glasgow ran in eight-tries in a 52-points to 36 win away to Cardiff.

This afternoon, Ulster hand first starts to James McCormick, Charlie Irvine and Ben Carson in their game away to the Vodacom Bulls.

RG Snyman makes his Leinster debut in their game away to Benetton.

And Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Crowley all return for Munster’s meeting with the Ospreys at Virgin Media Park.