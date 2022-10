Two Mack Hansen tries helped Connacht collect just their second win of the United Rugby Championship season last night.

They collected a bonus point in their 36-points to 14 win at home to the Scarlets.

===

Advertisement

Jonathan Sexton returns at out-half for Leinster this evening in their derby clash with Munster at the Aviva.

Jack Crowley starts at full-back for the first time for the visitors, who are captained by Jack O’Donoghue.

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 5.15.