Tom Daly scored a pair of tries as Connacht sealed their first win of the new United Rugby Championship last night.

Andy Friend’s side notched a bonus point in a 34-points to 7 win at home to the Bulls.

19-year old scrum-half Nathan Doak makes his first start for Ulster this afternoon away to Zebre.

While Keith Earls is restored to the Munster starting-fifteen for their game with the Stormers at Thomond Park this evening.