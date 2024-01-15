Connacht receive major fitness boosts

Connacht have received major fitness boosts for their must-win Investec Champions Cup game with Bristol.

Cathal Forde, Tiernan O’Halloran and Caolin Blade are all in contention having missed the weekend defeat in Lyon.

Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham are in the mix having been rested.

Advertisement

Leinster say Ciaran Frawley and Harry Byrne will both be assessed ahead of their final Champions Cup pool game.

They’re doubts for Saturday’s trip to Leicester with respective rib and ankle injuries.

Michael Milne is out of that game with a calf injury.