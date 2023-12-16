Connacht lose at Saracens

Connacht have been beaten 55-points to-36 by Saracens in their Investec Champions Cup clash.

The result leaves the Westeners with a losing bonus point but still bottom of Pool 1.

Elsewhere Ciaran Frawley starts at 10 for Leinster as they welcome Sale Sharks to a sold-out RDS for a 5.30 start in Pool 4.

While Ulster look forward to the visit of Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 to the Kingspan in Pool 2 at 8.

La Rochelle have lost again.

Ronan O'Gara's side were beaten 21-points-to-20 by the Stormers in Cape Town.

Springbok Manie Libbok sealed the win for the hosts with the last kick of the game.