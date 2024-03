Connacht came up short against Benetton in their URC clash in Italy.

Cian Prendergast's late try looked like it might be enough for the Westerners but the Italians retook the lead with the clock in the red.

Alessandro Izekor crossed over to give Benetton a 18-14 victory.

It means Connacht's search for a top 8 finish this season continues.

Later, Ulster continue their stint in South Africa when they take on the Stormers at a quarter past 5.

Munster host Cardiff from 25 to 8.