Connacht into last-16 of Champions Cup; French vow to take action

The body overseeing French clubs in Europe has vowed to take action over the decision that’s led to Connacht securing a last-16 place in the Heineken Champions Cup.

An independent match risk assessment committee deemed that Toulouse could not fulfil their fixture with Cardiff due to COVID-19 cases in the French squad.

The Welsh side were instead awarded a 28-nil bonus point win.

The LNR have described the decision as “scandalous”, and they’re threatening legal action.

Bordeaux’s game with Leicester has also been cancelled, which means Munster can no longer finish top of Pool B.