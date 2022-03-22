Advertisement
Connacht hooker out for rest of season

Mar 22, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Connacht have confirmed that hooker Shane Delahunt will miss the rest of this season having undergone hamstring surgery.

In better news for Andy Friend, both Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan look set to return against Leinster this weekend.

But the international trio of Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham will be rested.

Luke Marshall looks set to make a first appearance for Ulster since November.

He’s been included in their travelling party for games with the Stormers and the Bulls.

Marshall has been out with a knee injury.

Dan McFarland has been allowed to add his international contingent for the trip to South Africa.

