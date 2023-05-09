Connacht fully fit ahead of URC semi final

Connacht have a clean bill of health for Saturday's URC semi final against the Stormers in South Africa.

A panel of 29 departed for South Africa this morning.

Scotland rugby union head coach Gregor Townsend has ended doubts about his future by signing a new contract until April 2026.

He confirmed before the Six Nations that he'd received an approach from France - and his deal was due to expire after this autumn's World Cup.

But Townsend says there's "much more to come" from his group of players and that he's "delighted" to sign an extension.

Scotland are in Ireland's pool for the World Cup.