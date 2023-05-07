Connacht Football final day as Provincial hurling continues

Galway and Sligo go head to head in the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship final.

Throw in at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar is at 13:45.

In round 3 of the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship, Antrim take on Kilkenny at Corrigan Park in Belfast from 1pm.

Dublin have beaten Wexford 1-22 to 0-23 in the Leinster Championship clash at Croke Park.

The victory leaves Micheál Donoghue's charges in pole poisition to advance to the knock out stages of the All Ireland series.

In Mullingar, Galway had a decisive 6-33 to 0-17 points win over Westmeath.

The Munster Hurling Championship clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh finished in a draw.

At full time it was Cork 4-19, Tipperary 2-25.